SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health reported three COVID-19 deaths on Monday.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 2,805 up from Friday (2,802). The deaths were one man and two women in the following age ranges: 60-69 (1), 70-79 (1), 80+ (1). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Minnehaha, Pennington and Spink Counties.

Active cases are now at 5,075, down from Friday (5,348).

For the week of Feb. 28, 50 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There are now 171 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, the same as Friday (171). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 10,567 total people who have been hospitalized.

There were 111 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported.

The state’s total case count is now at 235,882, up from Friday (235,787). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 11.6% for Feb. 18 – 24.

The number of recovered cases is at 228,002.

There have been 1,488 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2 and AY lineages) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), four cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The number of Omicron cases is now at 649.

For COVID-19 vaccines, 71.08% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 58.19% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 31.90% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 666,548 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 464,929 of the Moderna vaccine and 37,374 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 173,232 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 255,908 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 115,411 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 88,617 people have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 2,637 have received a Janssen booster.