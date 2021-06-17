COVID-19 in South Dakota: 11 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,027; Active cases at 165

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One new death and another drop in active coronavirus cases were reported in Thursday’s COVID-19 update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

On Thursday, 11 new total cases were reported. The state’s total case count is now at 124,393, up from Wednesday (124,382).

While the difference in the total case count reported Thursday (124,393) and Wednesday (124,382) equals 11, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases (16) and antigen, or new probable, cases (0), there were 16 new cases. The difference between Thursday’s total confirmed cases, or PCR, (109,088) and Wednesday’s total confirmed cases (109,077) is 11.

The COVID-19 death toll in South Dakota is now at 2,027. The new death reported on Thursday is a woman in the 70-79 age range from Pennington County.

Active cases are now at 165, down from Wednesday (170). The last time active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota were this low was April 2020.

Current hospitalizations from the virus are at 28, compared to Wednesday (28). Total hospitalizations throughout the pandemic are now at 6,918, down from Wednesday (6,925).

On Wednesday, health officials announced they are now retracing COVID-19 hospitalizations to see the hospitalization was closely tied to the the COVID-19 infection, and not for other medical emergencies not associated with COVID-19.

Total recovered cases are now at 122,201, up from Wednesday (122,186).

There are 170 confirmed cases of B.1.1.7 reported in South Dakota. The numbers for the other variants include 15 cases of B.1.429 and three cases of P.1., two cases of the B.1.351 variant and one case of B.1.427 have been reported.

Total persons who tested negative is now at 361,164, up from Wednesday (360,801).

There were 374 new persons tested in the data reported Thursday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 2.9%. The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 1.6%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 1.5%.

As of Thursday, 56.08% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 51.42% have completed the vaccination series.

There’s been 361,407 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 293,842 of the Moderna vaccine and 21,729 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 142,261 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 172,906 who have received two doses of Pfizer.