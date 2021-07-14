COVID-19 in South Dakota: 109 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,040; Active cases at 208; 8 new Delta variant cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Eight more cases of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2) were confirmed in South Dakota as active COVID-19 cases increased in Wednesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

This is the second of the weekly updates from the Department of Health. The updates will be posted on Wednesdays by 12 p.m. and will include cases reported by 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Active cases are now at 208, up from last Wednesday (178).

The death toll from COVID-19 is now at 2,040. There was one new death from the last update which was on July 7.

On Wednesday, two deaths from the 80+ age range (1,086 on July 7 and 1,084 on July 14) were removed, while two deaths were added to the 70-79 age range (474 on July 7 and 476 on July 14.) The state also added one new death to the 60-69 age range range. Two deaths were added to the male category and one death was removed in the female category.

There were 109 new total cases reported on Wednesday. The state’s total case count is now at 124,750, up from July 7 (124,641).

Current hospitalizations from the coronavirus are at 20, compared to last Wednesday (27).

Total hospitalizations throughout the pandemic are now at 6,487. Total recovered cases are now at 122,502, up from last Wednesday (122,424).

Total persons who tested negative is now at 367,659, up from last Wednesday (365,986).

There were 1,782 new persons tested in the past seven days for a weekly new persons-tested positivity rate of 6.5%. The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 3.3% (July 6 through July 14).

For other variants, there’s been 171 cases of the B.1.1.7 (alpha variant), 15 cases of B.1.429 (epsilon variant) and three cases of P.1. (gamma variant), two cases of the B.1.351 (beta variant) and one case of B.1.427 (epsilon variant).

As of Wednesday, 57.33% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 53.25% have completed the vaccination series.

There’s been 377,291 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 298,341 of the Moderna vaccine and 23,330 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 144,836 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 182,223 who have received two doses of Pfizer.