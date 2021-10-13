COVID-19 in South Dakota: 1,088 total new cases; Death toll remains at 2,177; Active cases at 6,089

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were 1,088 new total COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total case count to 149,337, up from Tuesday (148,249).

According to Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon, the Wednesday update includes case data for Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The number of active cases reported on Wednesday is at 6,089, down from Tuesday (6,539).

The death toll from COVID-19 remains at 2,177, the same as Tuesday.

Current hospitalizations are at 207, up from Tuesday (202). Total hospitalizations are at 7,629, up from Tuesday (7,572).

Total recovered cases are now at 141,071, up from Tuesday (139,533). The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 14.0% for October 5 – 11.

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,543,484 total tests reported as of Wednesday, up 10,882 from 1,532,602 total tests reported Tuesday.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 54 are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There were an additional 12 Delta variant cases added to the total as of Wednesday. There have been 626 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring.

There have been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), three cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

As of Wednesday, 65% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 59.38% have completed the vaccination series.

There have been 446,620 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 319,684 of the Moderna vaccine and 28,518 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 154,205 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna, an increase of 289 over the previous report. There have been 212,928 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer, up 1,043 people.