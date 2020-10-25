COVID-19 in South Dakota: 1,063 total new cases; Death toll rises to 375; Active cases at 10,745

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Nine new COVID-19 deaths were announced along with a new active case count record in the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll increased to 375. There have been 152 deaths in October, the deadliest month of the pandemic in South Dakota.

On Sunday, 1,063 new coronavirus cases were reported, bringing the state’s total case count to 39,203, up from Saturday (38,141). The new deaths were three women and six men with one in the 70-79 age range and eight people in the 80+ age range. The new deaths were listed in the following counties: Davidson (3), Hughes, Jerauld, Minnehaha, Turner (2) and Ziebach.

On Tuesday, the DOH changed its website to not list new total cases on the SD overview tab of its dashboard. KELOLAND News has been counting the number of new total cases since the beginning of the pandemic and will continue to report on the new total cases. There were 1,017 new PCR cases and 46 new antigen cases announced for 1,063 new cases Sunday.

Total recovered cases are now at 28,083, up 526 from Saturday day (27,557).

Active cases are now at 10,745, up from Saturday (10,218).

Current hospitalizations are at 366, up from Saturday (356). Total hospitalizations are at 2,436, up from Saturday (2,378).

Total persons tested negative is now at 206,727, up from Saturday (205,539).

There were 2,251 new persons tested reported on Sunday.