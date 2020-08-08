COVID-19 in South Dakota: 106 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 146; Active cases at 1,024

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota has surpassed 1,000 active coronavirus cases for the first time since June, according to the latest report from the South Dakota Department of Health on Saturday.

There are currently 1,024 active coronavirus cases in South Dakota, 41 more than Friday (983). The last time there were more than 1,000 active cases in the state was June 8 with 1,003.

The death toll from the coronavirus increased to 146, up two from Friday (144).

Of the two new deaths, both patients were female. One was reported in the 70-79 age range and the other was in the 80+ age range. They were from Minnehaha County and Pennington County.

On Saturday, 106 new positive coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total to 9,477, up from Friday (9,371). There are now 8,307 recoveries, 63 more than Friday (8,244).

Current hospitalizations are at 48, up from Friday (47). Total hospitalizations increased to 871, up from Friday (866).

In South Dakota, 110,510 people have tested negative, up from Friday (109,356). A total of 1,260 new test results were reported on Saturday.