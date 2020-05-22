COVID-19 in South Dakota: 106 new positive cases; Death toll increases to 50; Active cases at 1,039

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s death toll from COVID-19 has hit 50, according to the latest results reported by the South Dakota Department of Health.

Two new deaths were announced on Friday. Both deaths were listed as woman 80+ years old and in Minnehaha County, which has accounted for 43 of the state’s total deaths.

There were 106 new positive cases announced on Friday, bringing the state’s total to 4,356, up from Thursday (4,250). Active cases are at 1,039, down from Thursday (1,057).

Total recoveries are at 3,267, 122 more than Thursday (3,145).

Current hospitalizations are at 83, down from Thursday (91). Total hospitalizations are at 351, up from Thursday (342).

There were 27,988 negative tests, up from Thursday (27,051).

Minnehaha County has had 3,211 positive cases, Brown County is at 235, Lincoln County is at 218, Pennington County is at 127 (27 new cases Friday) and Beadle County is at 98 (19 new cases Friday).

