COVID-19 in South Dakota: 105 total new cases; Death toll remains at 1,923; Active cases at 2,244

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — No new deaths were reported by the South Dakota Department of Health, as active cases of COVID-19 increase on Monday.

According to the latest update, 105 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 115,972, up from Sunday (115,867).

The death toll remains at 1,923.

There are 62 current hospitalizations as of Monday, compared to 59 on Sunday. Total hospitalizations are at 6,869.

Active cases are now at 2,244, up from Sunday (2,233).

Total recovered cases are now at 111,805, from Sunday (111,711).

Total persons negative is now at 321,938, up from Sunday (321,700).

There were 343 new persons tested reported on Monday. Monday’s new person-tested positivity rate is 30.6%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 9.1%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 11.1%.

According to the DOH, 176,149 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered, 4,876 of the Janssen vaccine and 168,459 of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to a total number of 218,702 persons.

There have been 62,576 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 68,863 who have received two doses of Pfizer, according to the DOH. There’s been 4,876 persons who have received the Janssen vaccine.

When combining state and federal vaccine distribution, the state estimated 37.3% of the population has received at least one dose and 23.36% have received both doses.