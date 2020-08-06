COVID-19 in South Dakota: 105 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 141; Active cases at 987

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Four new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota, bringing the state’s total to 141 deaths. The new deaths were announced in Thursday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

Of the four new deaths, four were woman, three in the 80+ age range and one 70-79. Two were in Pennington County, one was in Minnehaha County and one in Oglala Lakota County.

There were 105 new positive SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, cases announced Thursday, which brought that state’s total to 9,273, up from Wednesday (9,168). South Dakota now has 8,145 total recoveries from the virus, 65 more than Wednesday (8,080).

Active coronavirus cases increased to 987, up from Wednesday (951).

Current hospitalizations are at 44, up from Wednesday (43). Total hospitalizations increased to 861, up from Wednesday (856).

In South Dakota, 108,301 people have tested negative, up from Wednesday (107,206). On Thursday, a total of 1,200 new total tests were reported.