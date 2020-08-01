COVID-19 in South Dakota: 103 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 134; Active cases at 913

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll from COVID-19 in South Dakota rose by four on Saturday, August 1, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

A total of 134 people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

Two deaths of the deaths occurred in the 70-79 year old age range, while the other two deaths occurred in the eighty and over age range.

Two of the deaths were from Pennington County. Another one was from Union County, while one was reported from Brookings County.

103 new positive cases were reported on Saturday, bringing the states total positive cases to 8,867.

The number of recovered patients has increased to 7,820, up 59 from Friday (7,761). Active cases increased to 913, up 40 from yesterday.

There are now 36 current hospitalizations, up five from Friday (31). The number of total hospitalizations increased to 832, up from Friday, (824).

The amount of negative persons tested is now at 104,065, up 1,194 from Friday (102,871).