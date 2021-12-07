COVID-19 in South Dakota: 1,026 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,375; Active cases at 7,647

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were 1,026 new total COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total case count to 169,789, up from Monday (168,763).

While the difference in the total case count reported Tuesday and Monday equals 1,026, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases (844) and antigen, or new probable, cases (183), there were 1,027 new cases.

The number of active cases reported on Tuesday is at 7,647, down from Monday (7,682).

There were four new deaths reported, bringing the total to 2,375. The two men and two women were in the following age groups: 30-39 (1); 50-59 (1); 80+ (2).

Current hospitalizations are at 250, up from Monday (246). Total hospitalizations are at 8,599, up from Monday (8,543).

Total recovered cases are now at 159,767, up from Monday (158,710).

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,738,541 total tests reported as of Tuesday, up 7,612 from 1,730,929 total tests reported on Monday.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 14.9% for Nov. 29 – Dec. 5.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 63 are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There have been 1,096 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring, an increase of 12 from the previous report.

There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 3 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

On Wednesday, November 24, the South Dakota Department of Health updated how it reports the percent of the population getting vaccinated. To align with the vaccine-eligible population, the Department of Health is including children who are 5-11 years old. The state says there was a decrease of 7% from the 12+ year old population.

As of Tuesday, 65.34% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 54.19% have completed the vaccination series. 17.23% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 578,341 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 415,311 of the Moderna vaccine and 34,268 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 167,656 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 234,418 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 75,423 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 58,028 have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 1,596 have received a Janssen booster.

Data from Saturday and Sunday are included in Tuesday’s update.