COVID-19 in South Dakota: 1,020 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,069; Active cases at 5,035

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases were announced in Tuesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

There were 1,020 new total cases reported on Tuesday. The state’s total case count is now at 132,259 up from Monday (131,239). A note on the DOH dashboard says Tuesday’s update includes data from Saturday and Sunday.

Active cases are now at 5,035, up from Monday (4,326).

The death toll from COVID-19 is now at 2,069, up from Monday (2,067). The deaths were a man and a woman. Due to changes in the DOH age of deaths data, the ages of the most recent deaths can't be determined. The deaths happened in Minnehaha and Haakon Counties.

Current hospitalizations are at 216, up from Monday (168). Total hospitalizations are now at 6,819, up from Monday (6,774).

Total recovered cases are now at 125,155, up from Monday (124,846). The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 15.9% for Aug. 23 through Aug. 29.

The state health department has removed the “total persons negative” column from its COVID-19 Dashboard Tables tab. DOH spokesman Daniel Bucheli told KELOLAND News the department will provide a “Total Persons Tested” and “Total Tests Reported” table each month. South Dakota Department of Health to report persons tested, total tests for COVID-19 in monthly report

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There’s been 1,366,671 total tests reported as of Tuesday, up 8,825 from Monday (1,357,846).

Fifty-seven of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There were 31 new cases of Delta variant found in South Dakota. The total number of cases of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.3) detected in South Dakota is at 111.

There have been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 16 cases of B.1.429 and B.1427 variants (Epsilon variant), three cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

As of Tuesday, 61.97% of the population 12-year-olds and above has received at least one dose while 56.29% have completed the vaccination series.

There have been 414,720 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 310,353 of the Moderna vaccine and 26,525 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 149,417 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 196,858 who have received two doses of Pfizer.

There were 548 new persons who completed the Pfizer series as of Monday, while 150 persons completed the Moderna series.