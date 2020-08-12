COVID-19 in South Dakota: 102 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 147; Active cases at 1,062

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll from COVID-19 in South Dakota increased by one on Wednesday.

The new death was a woman listed in the age range 60-69 and in Lyman County.

According to the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health, 102 new coronavirus cases were confirmed on Wednesday. The state now has a total of 9,815 positive cases, up from Tuesday (9,713).

Total recoveries increased to 8,606, up 99 from Tuesday (8,507). Active cases increased to 1,062 from Tuesday (1,060).

There are currently 59 South Dakotans hospitalized with the virus, up from Tuesday (57). Total hospitalizations is now at 892, up from Tuesday (887).

Negative persons tested in South Dakota is now at 113,813, up from Tuesday (112,696).

There was a total of 1,219 new test results reported Wednesday.