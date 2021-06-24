COVID-19 in South Dakota: 10 total new cases; Death toll remains at 2,029; Active cases at 164

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — No new deaths and a slight increase in active coronavirus cases were reported in Thursday’s COVID-19 update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

There were 10 new total cases reported. The state’s total case count is now at 124,478, up from Wednesday’s report (124,468).

While the difference in the total case count reported Thursday (124,478) and Wednesday (124,468) equals 10, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases (11) and antigen, or new probable, cases (2), there were 13 new cases.

The COVID-19 death toll in South Dakota is at 2,029.

Active cases are now at 164, up from Wednesday (162).

Current hospitalizations from the virus are at 18, compared to Wednesday (20). Total hospitalizations throughout the pandemic are now at 6,864.

Total recovered cases are now at 122,285, up from Wednesday (122,277).

There are 170 confirmed cases of B.1.1.7 reported in South Dakota. The numbers for the other variants include 15 cases of B.1.429 and three cases of P.1., two cases of the B.1.351 variant and one case of B.1.427 have been reported.

Total persons who tested negative is now at 362,843, up from Wednesday (362,500).

There were 353 new persons tested in the data reported Thursday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 2.8%. The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 2.7%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 2.3%.

As of Thursday, 56.47% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 51.98% have completed the vaccination series.

There’s been 366,035 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 295,284 of the Moderna vaccine and 22,220 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 143,207 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 175,613 who have received two doses of Pfizer.