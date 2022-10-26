SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,059 in South Dakota.

According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, the deaths are up 10 from 3,049 the previous week. The new deaths include four men and six women in the following age groups: 60-69 (2); 70-79 (2); 80+ (6). The new deaths were in the following counites: Brookings (1), Brown (2), Brule (1), Charles Mix (1), Davison (2), Fall River (1), Moody (1) and Pennington (1).

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Active cases are now at 533, up from the previous report (429).

As of October 5, the DOH has updated its COVID-19 dashboard. The information on community spread is no longer available on the South Dakota DOH page; instead, users are directed to the CDC tracker.

There are now 56 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, down from last week (63). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 11,898 total people who have been hospitalized.

There were 719 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported.

The state’s total case count is now at 264,187, up from last week (263,468). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

The number of recovered cases is at 260,595.

As of the time this story was published, there was no changes reported in the COVID-19 variant totals from the previous week.

The number of Omicron cases detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring is now at 1,998. The state is also reporting 202 Omicron BA.2 cases.

There have been 1,720 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2 and AY lineages) is detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 4 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The DOH now directs users to the CDC page for vaccination information.