SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were 624 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota in the past week.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll since the start of the pandemic is up one new death to 3,116. The new death was a 70-79 man.

Active cases are now at 449, down from the week before (649).

As of October 5, the DOH has updated its COVID-19 dashboard weekly on Wednesdays. The information on community spread is no longer available on the South Dakota DOH page; instead, users are directed to the CDC tracker.

There are now 83 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, up from last week (64). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 12,189 total people who have been hospitalized.

The state’s total case count is now at 271,433, up from last week (270,809). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

The number of recovered cases is at 267,868.

The DOH now directs users to the CDC page for vaccination information.