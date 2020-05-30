COVID-19 in SD: 94 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 62; Active cases at 1093

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — There are an additional 3 deaths from COVID-19 in South Dakota.

The South Dakota Department of Health reports 62 people have died due to COVID-19. The three new cases reported on Saturday are all females, according to the state.

One patient is reported to be in the 20-29 age range. She is a 23-year-old woman from Huron. KELOLAND News reported Blanca Ramirez Gonzalez is the youngest South Dakotan to die of the illness.

The second patient is reported in the 40-49 age range. The third patient is reported in the 60-69 age range.

Two of the patients were reported from Beadle County. The third case is reported from Pennington County.

1,093 people are sick with COVID-19 in South Dakota as of Saturday. That’s the active case count according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

4,960 people have tested positive for COVID-19 throughout the pandemic in the state, with 94 new positive cases announced on Saturday. Positive cases were at 4,866 on Friday.

3,805 people have recovered with 61 new recoveries as of Saturday; there were 3,744 recoveries as of Friday.

93 patients are currently hospitalized, a decrease of 2 from Friday (95). The number of people ever hospitalized is at 427, up 9 from Friday (418).

There are 37,978 negatives tests, up 2,162 from Friday. (35,816)