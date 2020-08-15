COVID-19 in SD: 94 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 152; Active cases at 1,082

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll from COVID-19 in South Dakota rose by two to 152, according to the latest report from the South Dakota Department of Health.

One of the two deaths occurred in the 60-69 year old age range, while the second death occurred in the 80+ age range. Both victims were men, one from Lake County and the other from Pennington County.

There were 94 new positive coronavirus cases announced on Saturday, which brought the state’s total to 10,118, up from Friday (10,024).

In South Dakota, there have been 8,884 recoveries, 111 more than Friday (8,773). A recovered person is someone who has been released from isolation after 10 days have passed since symptoms began.

Active cases are now at 1,082, down from Friday (1,101).

There are 63 current South Dakotans in the hospital, down two from Friday (65). Total hospitalizations are at 913, up from Friday (903).

Total persons testing negative are at 117,331, up from Friday (115,990).

There were 1,435 tests reported on Saturday.

