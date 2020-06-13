COVID-19 in SD: 91 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 75; Active cases at 930

The initial post said the latest death was reported from Minnehaha County. This article has been revised to reflect the following correction: The latest death was a woman from Pennington County between 50-59 years old.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — COVID-19 case numbers in South Dakota are in. Another death from COVID-19 has been announced on Saturday.

There were 91 new COVID-19 positive cases announced on Saturday, bringing the state’s total during the pandemic to 5,833, up from Friday (5,742). Total recoveries are at 4,828, up 73 from Friday (4,755).

Active cases in South Dakota are at 930, up 17 from Friday (913).

There are 85 people currently in the hospital for COVID-19, down two from Friday (87). Total hospitalizations are at 531, up 6 from Friday (525).

Deaths during the pandemic now stand at 75. The latest death was a woman from Pennington County between 50-59 years old.

Negative tests are at 58,680, up 1,417 from Friday (57,263).