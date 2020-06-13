Breaking News
COVID-19 in SD: 91 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 75; Active cases at 930
Live Now
WATCH BASEBALL: Watertown vs. Lennox at 2 p.m.

COVID-19 in SD: 91 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 75; Active cases at 930

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The initial post said the latest death was reported from Minnehaha County. This article has been revised to reflect the following correction: The latest death was a woman from Pennington County between 50-59 years old.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — COVID-19 case numbers in South Dakota are in. Another death from COVID-19 has been announced on Saturday.

There were 91 new COVID-19 positive cases announced on Saturday, bringing the state’s total during the pandemic to 5,833, up from Friday (5,742). Total recoveries are at 4,828, up 73 from Friday (4,755).    

Active cases in South Dakota are at 930, up 17 from Friday (913). 

There are 85 people currently in the hospital for COVID-19, down two from Friday (87). Total hospitalizations are at 531, up 6 from Friday (525). 

Deaths during the pandemic now stand at 75. The latest death was a woman from Pennington County between 50-59 years old.

Negative tests are at 58,680, up 1,417 from Friday (57,263).

See More

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss