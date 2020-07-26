COVID-19 in SD: 90 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 123; Active cases at 908

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota has 90 new coronavirus cases, according to the South Dakota Department of Health website on Sunday.

This brought the state’s total positive case count to 8,395, up from Saturday (8,305). The number of recoveries increased by 57 to 7,364, up from Saturday (7,307).

123 South Dakota residents have died from the coronavirus, according to the DOH. That’s one more than Saturday (122). The victim reported on Sunday was a man reported to be in the 70-79 age range from Todd County.

Active cases increased to 908 from Saturday (876).

Total hospitalizations increased to 801, up from Saturday (798). 48 people are currently hospitalized.

There are now 98,531 negative persons tested, up from Saturday (97,608).

A total of 1,013 new test results were reported on Sunday.

