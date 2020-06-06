Breaking News
COVID-19 in SD: 90 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 65; Active cases at 1029

Coronavirus

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — COVID-19 case numbers in South Dakota are in for Saturday.

Active cases are at 1,029, down from Friday (1,033). Total positive cases are now at 5,367, up 90 from Friday (5,277).

Recoveries are at 4,273 with 94 new recoveries announced Saturday.

Current hospitalizations are at 93, up 10 from Friday (83). Total hospitalizations are at 474, up from Friday (467). 

Negative tests are at 50,091, up from Friday (48,086).

The death toll from the coronavirus remains at 65 as new test results were announced Saturday by the South Dakota Department of Health

