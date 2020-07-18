COVID-19 in SD: 73 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 116; Active cases at 855

Coronavirus

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota has 73 new coronavirus cases, according to the South Dakota Department of Health website on Saturday.

South Dakota has had a total of 7,862 positive cases, up from Friday (7,789). Total recoveries from the virus increased to 6,891, up 83 more from Friday (6,808). 

Reported deaths from the coronavirus remain at 116 on Saturday.

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota are now at 855, down 10 from Friday (865). 

Current hospitalizations are at 70, up from Friday (61). Total hospitalizations are at 771, up from Friday (763). 

There are now a total of 89,385 negative tests, up from Friday (88,184). 

A total of 1,274 new tests were reported Saturday, down from 663 on Friday (1,937).

