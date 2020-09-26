COVID-19 in SD: 579 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 218; Active cases at 3,742

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll from COVID-19 in South Dakota increased by two to 218 according to the latest update from the state department of health.

There have now been 51 deaths reported in September, the deadliest month of the pandemic. Of the two new deaths reported, both victims were men. One was listed in the 70-79 age range and the other man was 80+. The victims were from Codington and Pennington counties.

On Saturday, there were 579 new coronavirus cases announced, bringing the state’s total positive case count to 21,133, up from Friday (20,554). There have now been 17,173 recovered cases, up from Friday (16,831).

Active cases increased to 3,742 from Friday (3,507). That’s the highest number of active cases the state has ever seen.

Current hospitalizations rose to 213, up from Friday (194). Total hospitalizations, which include only South Dakota residents, are now at 1,434 up from Friday (1,400).

Total persons tested negative is now at 165,001, up from Friday (163,393).

A total of 2,187 new persons tested was reported on Saturday.

