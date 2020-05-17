COVID-19 in SD: 28 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 44; Active cases at 1,219

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — COVID-19 case numbers in South Dakota are in for Sunday.

Active cases in South Dakota are now at 1,219, a decrease of 23 from Saturday (1,242).

There are now 3,987 total positive cases, up 28 from Saturday (3,959). Recoveries reached 2,724, up 51 from Saturday (2,673).

Current hospitalizations are at 77, up two from Saturday (75). Total hospitalizations are now at 312, up 8 from Saturday (304).

Negative tests are now at 24,572, up 355 from Saturday (24,217).

The number of deaths reported remain the same from Saturday, at 44.

Counties with new positive cases: