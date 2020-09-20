COVID-19 in SD: 252 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 202; Active cases at 2,843

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll from the coronavirus in South Dakota surpassed 200 cases on Sunday, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. Two more deaths were reported, bringing the total to 202.

The two deaths were men in the 70-79 and 80+ age ranges. They were both from Minnehaha County.

On Sunday, 252 new coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total positive case count since the pandemic started to 18,696, up from Saturday (18,444).

Active cases decreased to 2,843, down from Saturday (2,946).

Persons currently hospitalized from COVID-19 is now at 170, up from Saturday (153). Total hospitalizations, which are South Dakota residents only, is now at 1,288, up from Saturday (1,268).

Total recoveries, persons no longer able to transmit the virus, are now at 15,651, up from Saturday (15,298).

Total persons who have tested negative is now at 157,657, up from Saturday (156,777).

There were 1,132 new persons tested reported on Sunday.

See More

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 

More Contests