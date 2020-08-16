COVID-19 in SD: 156 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 153; Active cases at 1,182

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll from COVID-19 in South Dakota rose by one to 153, according to the latest report from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The new death occurred in the 80+ age range. The patient was a female.

There were 156 new positive coronavirus cases announced on Sunday, which brought the state’s total to 10,274, up from Saturday (10,118).

Of the 156 new cases reported in the state, the following counties saw a significant jump in numbers:

• 7 new cases in Bon Homme County

• 7 new cases in Brown County

• 5 new cases in Clay County

• 7 new cases in Codington County

• 6 new cases in Custer County

• 14 new cases in Lincoln County

• 7 new cases in Meade County

• 45 new cases in Minnehaha County

• 12 new cases in Pennington County

• 12 new cases in Yankton County

In South Dakota, there have been 8,939 recoveries, 55 more than Saturday (8,884). A recovered person is someone who has been released from isolation after 10 days have passed since symptoms began.

Active cases are now at 1,182, down from Saturday (1,082).

There are 66 current South Dakotans in the hospital, up from Saturday (63). Total hospitalizations are at 916, up from Saturday (913).

Total persons testing negative are at 118,500, up from Saturday (117,331).

There were 1,319 tests reported on Sunday, down from Saturday (1,435).

Keep reading