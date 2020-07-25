COVID-19 in SD: 105 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 122; Active cases at 876

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota has 105 new coronavirus cases, according to the South Dakota Department of Health website on Saturday.
This brought the state’s total positive case count to 8,305, up from Friday (8,200). The number of recoveries increased by 46 to 7,307, up from Friday (7,261). Minnehaha County saw the biggest case jump with 3,983 total positive cases on Saturday, up 42 from Friday (3,941).
The death toll remains at 122.
Active cases increased to 876 from Friday (817).
Total hospitalizations increased to 798, up from Friday (796).
There are now 97,608 negative persons tested, up from Friday (95,290).
A total of 2,423 new test results were reported on Saturday.
