COVID-19 in S.D.: January 2021 daily updates and latest on the pandemic response

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the coronavirus pandemic continues into 2021, KELOLAND News will continue to provide the latest updates from federal, state and local officials. In this story, you can find a day-to-day report (listed below) on the latest COVID-19 data released by the South Dakota Department of Health. You can also find the latest information from health officials regarding the COVID-19 response and COVID-19 vaccination plan.

Early in January 2021, South Dakota surpassed 100,000 total cases of COVID-19. The virus has infected one out of every nine South Dakotans and there’s been more than 1,500 deaths, making COVID-19 the third leading cause of death behind cancer and heart disease.

The month of December marked a steady decrease in active coronavirus cases and current hospitalizations for the virus. At the start of December, S.D. was reporting more than 14,000 active cases and 547 current hospitalizations. Those numbers fell to less than 6,000 active cases and less than 300 current hospitalizations. Health officials said they’d be closely watching COVID-19 numbers for the first two weeks of January to see if the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays result in a COVID-19 surge.

Starting in December 2020, South Dakotans began receiving COVID-19 vaccines. By the end of 2020, more than 21,000 South Dakotans had received the first dose of vaccine with 10,137 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 11,007 doses of the Moderna vaccine being administered to 21,144 persons by Dec. 31. South Dakota became one of the states leading the nation in vaccinations per population.

On Jan. 4, health care officials announced they have been vaccinating about 2,500 people per week. Vaccine distribution is expected to continue to ramp up as allocation increases as well as the introduction of two more vaccines expected to be approved in February by the FDA.

Avera’s Dr. David Basel said if 50, 60 or 70 percent of the population gets vaccinated, COVID-19 will no longer be a public health crisis in South Dakota.

“If we can get enough people vaccinated, we can get back to normal; that’s the bottom line,” Basel said. “If we can’t, we’re going to be sitting here next Thanksgiving asking people not to go to Thanksgiving dinner because there is still too much COVID around. It’s in the public’s hands.”

Day-to-day results

Tuesday, January 5

South Dakota’s latest 7-day PCR-test positivity rate is at 16.3% according to Tuesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll remained at 1,513.

On Tuesday, 434 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 101,076, up from Monday (100,643). Total recovered cases are now at 93,529, up from Monday (93,099).

Active cases are now at 6,034, up from Monday (6,031).

Current hospitalizations are at 270, up from Monday (268). Total hospitalizations are at 5,764, up from Monday (5,742).

Total persons negative is now at 276,286, up from Monday (275,713).

There were 1,007 new persons tested reported on Tuesday. Tuesday’s new person tested positivity rate is 43%.

The latest 7-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH, is 16.3%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest 1-day PCR test positivity rate is 18.1%.

Forty South Dakota counties are listed as having “substantial” community spread, while 15 South Dakota counties are listed as “moderate” community spread and 11 South Dakota counties are listed as “minimal” community spread.

Vaccine tracking is now being reported by the state, as of Tuesday, 12,734 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 14,526 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 27,260 total persons. Vaccine data does not include vaccine given to South Dakota Indian Reservations because that is federally allocated.

Monday, January 4

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 1,513 in South Dakota, according to Monday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

On Monday, 111 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 100,643, up from Sunday (100,532). Total recovered cases are now at 93,099, up from Sunday (93,031).

Active cases are now at 6,031, up from Sunday (5,988).

Current hospitalizations are at 268, up from Sunday (262). Total hospitalizations are at 5,742, up from Sunday (5,732).

Total persons negative is now at 275,713, up from Sunday (275,423).

There were 401 new persons tested reported on Monday. Monday’s new person tested positivity rate is 27%.

The latest 7-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH, is 16.5%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest 1-day PCR test positivity rate is 16.1%.

Forty South Dakota counties are listed as having “substantial” community spread, while 15 South Dakota counties are listed as “moderate” community spread and 11 South Dakota counties are listed as “minimal” community spread.

Vaccine tracking is now being reported by the state, as of Monday, 12,734 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 14,218 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 26,952 total persons. Vaccine data does not include vaccine given to South Dakota Indian Reservations because that is federally allocated.

Sunday, January 3

South Dakota surpassed 100,000 total coronavirus cases according to Sunday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health. Sunday’s update contained 48 hours worth of data from 1 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 1 p.m. on Jan. 2 in Sunday’s update as there was no update on New Year’s Day.

The death toll is now at 1,513. The twelve new deaths were 5 men and 7 women listed in the following age ranges: 60-69 (1); 70-79 (3); 80+ (8).

On Sunday, 703 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 100,532, up from Saturday’s update (99,829). Total recovered cases are now at 93,031, up from Saturday’s update which included data from 1 p.m. Dec. 31 to 1 p.m. Jan. 2 (92,595).

Active cases are now at 5,988, up from Saturday’s update (5,733).

Current hospitalizations are at 262, down from Saturday’s update (282). Total hospitalizations are at 5,732, up from Saturday’s update (5,702).

Total persons negative is now at 275,423, up from Saturday’s update (274,117).

There were 2,009 new persons tested reported on Saturday. Saturday’s new person tested positivity rate is 34.9%.

The latest 7-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH, is 16.5%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest 1-day PCR test positivity rate is 15.1%.

44 South Dakota counties are listed as having “substantial” community spread, while 13 South Dakota counties are listed as “moderate” community spread and 9 South Dakota counties are listed as “minimal” community spread.

Vaccine tracking is now being reported by the state, as of Sunday, 12,720 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 14,150 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 26,870 total persons. Vaccine data does not include vaccine given to South Dakota Indian Reservations because that is federally allocated.

Saturday, January 2

South Dakota has surpassed 1,500 deaths due to COVID-19, as 13 more deaths were reported in Saturday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported data from 1 p.m. on Dec. 30 to 1 p.m. on Dec. 31 in Saturday’s update. A COVID-19 update was not provided by the state on New Year’s Day.

The death toll is now at 1,501. The new deaths were 6 men and 7 women listed in the following age ranges: 40-49 (2); 50-59 (3); 60-69 (1); 70-79 (1) and 80+ (6).

On Saturday, 666 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 99,829, up from Thursday (99,164). Total recovered cases are now at 92,595, up from Thursday (91,980).

Active cases are now at 5,733, up from Thursday (5,696).

Current hospitalizations are at 282, down from Thursday (297). Total hospitalizations are at 5,702, up from Thursday (5,672).

Total persons negative is now at 274,117, up from Thursday (273,476).

There were 1,307 new persons tested reported on Saturday. Saturday’s new person tested positivity rate is 50.9%.

The latest 7-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH, is 17%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest 1-day PCR test positivity rate is 15%.

44 South Dakota counties are listed as having “substantial” community spread, while 13 South Dakota counties are listed as “moderate” community spread and 9 South Dakota counties are listed as “minimal” community spread.

Vaccine tracking is now being reported by the state, as of Saturday, 11,713 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 13,612 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 25,325 total persons. Vaccine data does not include vaccine given to South Dakota Indian Reservations because that is federally allocated.

