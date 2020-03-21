1  of  18
Closings & Delays
Baltic Lutheran Church Boy Scout Troop 361 Sunneycrest United Methodist church Butler Machinery Company Celebrate Community Church Chancellor Reformed Church East Nidaros Lutheran Church Eureka School District Falls Church First Baptist Church Chancellor First Presbyterian Church Sioux Falls Life Church Pleasant Township Prairie Hills Covenant Church Salem-Zion Mennonite Church Savers Thrift Store St Vincent de Paul - Holy Innocent Diaper Ministry United Church of Canistota Willow Creek Lutheran Church WELCA

COVID-19 impact on downtown Sioux Falls

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The latest numbers from the South Dakota Department of Health have fourteen positive cases of COVID-19. Businesses are feeling the impact of COVID-19, whether that entails having to shut their doors temporarily or find new ways to cater to their customers.

On a normal Saturday you might see many people walking downtown in and out of stores and restaurants.

Today, that scene is a little different. While there was some foot traffic here and there, it’s clear the impact COVID-19 and social distancing have had downtown. Just look at these signs that some businesses have up on their doors. However, you can still find a good mix of open signs as well.

“We have seen obviously a major decrease in foot traffic. I mean, it’s Saturday right now and we usually have over 500 people walking through our door on a Saturday, and we’ve had three come in so far,” Chelsea Giedd, owner of Chelsea’s Boutique, said.

However, Giedd says she’s still seeing support from the community

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss