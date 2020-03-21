COVID-19 impact on downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The latest numbers from the South Dakota Department of Health have fourteen positive cases of COVID-19. Businesses are feeling the impact of COVID-19, whether that entails having to shut their doors temporarily or find new ways to cater to their customers.

On a normal Saturday you might see many people walking downtown in and out of stores and restaurants.

Today, that scene is a little different. While there was some foot traffic here and there, it’s clear the impact COVID-19 and social distancing have had downtown. Just look at these signs that some businesses have up on their doors. However, you can still find a good mix of open signs as well.

“We have seen obviously a major decrease in foot traffic. I mean, it’s Saturday right now and we usually have over 500 people walking through our door on a Saturday, and we’ve had three come in so far,” Chelsea Giedd, owner of Chelsea’s Boutique, said.

However, Giedd says she’s still seeing support from the community