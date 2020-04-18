COVID-19 impact on college seniors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The COVID-19 pandemic has many people worrying about job security, and that includes those who are just getting ready to enter the workforce.

Just nine months ago, college seniors were stepping on to their respective campuses looking forward to their last year. Now, worry has begun to set in as they prepare to start their own careers.

“I’m just hoping that people are still looking at applications. I’ve been applying. This has kind of been a good time because I have a little bit extra time to find applications and jobs and that sort of thing, but also a lot of people are not hiring right now or their applications are on hold because they’re not in their offices,” college senior Anna Bonnstetter said.