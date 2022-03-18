SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health reported four COVID-19 deaths on Friday.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 2,875, up from Thursday (2,871). The new deaths include two men and two women in the following age ranges: 60-69 (1); 70-79 (1); 80+ (2). New deaths were reported in these counties: Minnehaha, Pennington, Walworth and Yankton.

Active cases are now at 2,597, down from Thursday (2,635).

For the week of March 7, 34 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There are now 70 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, up from Thursday (65). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 10,673 total people who have been hospitalized.

There were 49 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported.

The state’s total case count is now at 236,845, up from Thursday (236,797). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 4.8% for March 10 – 16.

The number of recovered cases is at 231,373.

There have been 1,677 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2 and AY lineages) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 4 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The number of Omicron cases is now at 861.

For COVID-19 vaccines, 71.51% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 58.64% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 32.59% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 673,348 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 469,323 of the Moderna vaccine and 37,632 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 174,481 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 258,305 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 117,527 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 90,422 people have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 2,680 have received a Janssen booster.

Starting next week, the DOH will release COVID-19 data just once a week. The next update is scheduled for Wednesday, March 23.