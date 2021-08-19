COVID-19 hospitalizations return to levels not seen in 6 months

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s COVID-19 hospitalizations are the highest they’ve been since the beginning of February.

The latest report from the Department of Health say says 125 people are hospitalized with the virus in South Dakota. 39 of those patients are in intensive care. 20 people are on ventilators.

According to the state website, hospitals in the western part of the state are being hit hard. The site says just 10-percent of adult ICU beds are available.

At Monument Health in Rapid City, the state is reporting less than three percent of staffed adult ICU beds are available.

Keep in mind, not all of those beds are being used by COVID-19 patients and the numbers are continually changing.