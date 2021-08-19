COVID-19 hospitalizations return to levels not seen in 6 months

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy Avera

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s COVID-19 hospitalizations are the highest they’ve been since the beginning of February.

The latest report from the Department of Health say says 125 people are hospitalized with the virus in South Dakota. 39 of those patients are in intensive care. 20 people are on ventilators.

According to the state website, hospitals in the western part of the state are being hit hard. The site says just 10-percent of adult ICU beds are available.

At Monument Health in Rapid City, the state is reporting less than three percent of staffed adult ICU beds are available.

Keep in mind, not all of those beds are being used by COVID-19 patients and the numbers are continually changing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 