SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health has shifted to reporting new COVID-19 data once a week as case numbers have fallen below 50 per 100,000. New numbers will be reported on Wednesdays going forward.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported three COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 2,883, up from the previous Wednesday (2,880). The new deaths include three woman in the following age ranges: 50-59 (1); 70-79 (1); and 80+ (1) from Lincoln (1) and Pennington Counties (2).

Active cases are now at 2,323, down from the previous report (2,426).

For the week of March 30, 13 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There are now 43 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, down from last week (64). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 10,717 total people who have been hospitalized.

There were 154 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported.

The state’s total case count is now at 237,109, up from last week (236,955). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 4.3% for March 22-28.

The number of recovered cases is at 231,903.

There have been 1,714 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2 and AY lineages) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 4 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The number of Omicron cases is now at 988.

For COVID-19 vaccines, 71.77% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 58.78% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 32.94% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 675,648 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 471,411 of the Moderna vaccine and 37,707 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 174,796 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 258,899 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 118,415 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 91,113 people have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 2,696 have received a Janssen booster.