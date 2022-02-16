SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health reported 16 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 2,758, up from Tuesday (2,742). The deaths include 8 males and 8 females in the following age ranges: 20-29 (1); 40-49 (1); 50-59 (1); 60-69 (2); 70-79 (6) and 80+(5).

Active cases are now at 9,771, down from Tuesday (11,283).

For the week of Feb. 14, 63 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There are now 240 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, down from Tuesday (249). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 10,473 total people who have been hospitalized.

There were 251 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total case count to 233,692, up from Tuesday (233,441). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

As of Feb. 3, the DOH has combined antigen and PCR COVID-19 numbers to list a total number of confirmed (PCR) and probable (antigen) cases. KELOLAND had combined the PCR and antigen results prior to this for reporting the total number of new cases, but we did previously track the separated antigen and PCR cases.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 16.7% for Feb. 8 – 14.

The number of recovered cases is at 221,163.

The numbers for the variants cases were not updated as of 11 a.m. There have been 1,424 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2 and AY lineages) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), four cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The number of Omicron cases is now at 499.

On Nov. 24, the South Dakota Department of Health updated how it reports the percent of the population getting vaccinated. To align with the vaccine-eligible population, the Department of Health is including children who are 5-11 years old.

For COVID-19 vaccines, 71% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 57.87% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 31.55% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 662,940 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 463,343 of the Moderna vaccine and 37,293 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 172,852 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 254,629 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 114,059 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 87,816 people have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 2,619 have received a Janssen booster.