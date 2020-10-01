COVID-19 frustrations in Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — As of Thursday morning, the South Dakota health department reported 747 new positive coronavirus cases, however the department says its website reporting is experiencing delays. 48 of those new cases are in Codington County.

Mike Waldner from Watertown says he tested positive for COVID-19 on September 21.

“I was in bed for five days, couldn’t hardly move. It come on just like that and it went away just like that after five days,” Waldner said.

He was told after taking the test that the South Dakota Department of Health would be contacting him for tracing, but that never happened.

“Everybody that I have talked to that’s had COVID, not one of them have received a phone call from the department of health,” Waldner said.

Waldner called the department of health himself to find out if he could go back to work. He wasn’t expecting the answer he got.

“When I called them, they had no record of my testing at all,” Waldner said.

Waldner says he doesn’t blame the people at the department of health.

“They need to get more help in the department of Health. They need to do better tracing. Codington County right now is exploding with COVID,” Waldner said.

During today’s health briefing, KELOLAND News asked the Department of Health about the possibility of tests being lost.

“We are not aware of any tests being quote unquote lost. When it comes to individuals being notified, that is where it is possible that individuals are being notified the same day or shortly after they typically would be relieved from the isolation period,” State Epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said.

Waldner says he is now returning to work tonight after 10 days of being gone.

“Social distance as much as you can. I know it’s hard to do, but people need to get back to work and stuff. But we do need a better tracing is what we need,” Waldner said.

Waldner says he did call his physician to make sure they sent the test to the Department of Health. He was told they did.