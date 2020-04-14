COVID-19 forecast for Iowa could still be weeks away

Breaking News
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – A top public health official says a plan to create a model to forecast the coronavirus pandemic in Iowa could take weeks to complete and even then may not guide the state’s decision-making.

Iowa Department of Public Health deputy director Sarah Reisetter said her agency hasn’t shared its patient data with the University of Iowa College of Public Health but plans to do so soon.

A contract calls for the college to create a model within two weeks of receiving that data, or on another mutually agreed upon schedule. The contract wasn’t finalized until April 7, a month after the state’s first cases were confirmed.

