COVID-19 exposure warning for two Walmart locations in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two employees at two Walmart stores in Sioux Falls have tested positive for COVID-19.

The state Department of Health reports the patients reported working while able to transmit the virus.

An employee in the electronics department at Walmart on Arrowhead Parkway in Sioux Falls reported working April 4 through April 7; the employee worked during these times:

Saturday, April 4 – 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday, April 5 – 4 p.m.-10 p.m.

Monday, April 6 – 5 p.m.-10 p.m.

Tuesday, April 7 – 5 p.m.-10 p.m.



A cashier at Walmart on S. Minnesota Ave in Sioux Falls reported working April 4 and April 5 during these times:

Saturday, April 4 – 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sunday, April 5 – 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Customers who visited these Walmart locations during the specified dates should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the date they visited.

You can use a CDC screening tool, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.

The Department of Health asks all South Dakotans to do the following:

· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

· Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue.

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

· Refrain from touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

· Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects.

· Individuals at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness, such as older adults and people who have chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease, should take actions to reduce your risk of exposure.

· Create a family plan to prepare for COVID-19 and develop a stay at home kit with food, water, medication, and other necessary items.

If you develop symptoms, call your health care provider.

Keep reading