COVID-19 exposure alert for Sturgis saloon

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — People who went to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally will want to look back at what they did one week ago.

Someone who spent the afternoon of Tuesday, August 11 at One Eyed Jack’s Saloon has tested positive for COVID 19. State health officials say the person was at the bar from noon until 5:30 p.m.

If you spent time at the Stugis business last Tuesday, you’ll want to monitor yourself for symptoms.

