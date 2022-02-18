SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health reported six COVID-19 deaths on Friday.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 2,772, up from Thursday (2,766). The deaths were three men and three women in the following age ranges: 50-59, 70-79 and 80+ (4). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Lawrence, McCook, Minnehaha, Pennington (2) and Yankton.

Active cases are now at 8,465, down from Thursday (9,145).

For the week of Feb. 14, 63 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There are now 222 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, down from Thursday (223). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 10,505 total people who have been hospitalized.

There were 877 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported. A note on the DOH dashboard states 676 of the 877 cases reported Friday are due to historical reporting from a health care facility.

The state’s total case count to 234,961, up from Thursday (234,084). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

As of Feb. 3, the DOH has combined antigen and PCR COVID-19 numbers to list a total number of confirmed (PCR) and probable (antigen) cases. KELOLAND had combined the PCR and antigen results prior to this for reporting the total number of new cases, but we did previously track the separated antigen and PCR cases.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 15.0% for Feb. 10 – 16.

The number of recovered cases is at 223,724.

There have been 1,429 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2 and AY lineages) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), four cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The number of Omicron cases is now at 562.

On Nov. 24, the South Dakota Department of Health updated how it reports the percent of the population getting vaccinated. To align with the vaccine-eligible population, the Department of Health is including children who are 5-11 years old.

For COVID-19 vaccines, 70.72% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 57.92% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 31.63% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 663,754 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 463,836 of the Moderna vaccine and 37,312 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 172,966 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 254,936 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 114,389 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 88,051 people have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 2,626 have received a Janssen booster.

The DOH says there will be no update on Monday, February 21 due to the Presidents Day holiday.