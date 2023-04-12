SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota for the past week.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll since the start of the pandemic remains at 3,214.

Active cases are now at 289, down from 327 the week before. There were 352 new cases reported in the past week.

As of October 5, 2022, the DOH has updated its COVID-19 dashboard weekly on Wednesdays. The information on community spread is no longer available on the South Dakota DOH page; instead, users are directed to the CDC tracker.

There are 33 people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, which is down from last week (48). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 12,706 total people who have been hospitalized.

The state’s total case count is now at 281,795 up from last week (281,443). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

The number of recovered cases is at 278,292.

The DOH now directs users to the CDC page for vaccination information.