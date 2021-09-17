COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota reach 2,100

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — COVID-19 has killed 2,100 South Dakotans since March 2020.

That equals about .24% of the state’s 2019 estimated population of 884,659. The state Department of Health and KELOLAND News has been using the 2019 estimated population since the pandemic started.

Over the past seven days, there have been 236 deaths per 100,000 people in South Dakota, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The state as a whole had 8,273 deaths in 2019, which is a rate of 935.2 per 100,000, according to the DOH’s 2019 vital statistics report. There were 7,971 resident deaths in 2018, which is a rate of 903.5 per 100,000, according to the DOH.

Since Jan. 1, 2021, 612 state residents have died from COVID. There were 1,488 people who died of it between March 2020 and Jan. 1, 2021.

According to the DOH, there were 43 flu deaths in 2018-2019. The DOH reported 33 deaths from flue in 2019-2020 as of May of 2020. There were two flu-related deaths in 2020-2021.

The state hit 2,100 COVID-19 deaths on Sept. 17.