COVID-19 confirmed cases reach 10 in South Dakota, 4 in Minnehaha County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The number of positive COVID-19 cases in South Dakota is up to ten. The latest patient is a man in his 20s in Minnehaha County.

Monday afternoon President Trump said we shouldn’t go to social gatherings with 10 or more people.

However, when asked whether Governor Kristi Noem was going to close restaurants and bars in South Dakota, she said we haven’t reached that point… but that could change depending on how the situation unfolds.

The state announced one more positive case of COVID-19 in South Dakota.

“The numbers continue to be encouraging here in the state of South Dakota, we do still expect that things could get worse before they get better,” Governor Kristi Noem said.

The state’s largest county now has four confirmed cases.

“We live right at the crossroads between two interstates, it’s not really all that surprising that we would have the most cases, the other piece too is that a lot of people come throughout our state and to our community, so I think we are going to keep our eyes on it the way we have been,” Medical Information Officer, Avera Health, Jennifer McKay said.

Health officials say all of the confirmed cases are related to travel and not community spread. McKay says that’s a good sign.

“Which really reinforces what we are doing right now as a community, staying away from each other, washing our hands, and doing some of those really smart things just to mitigate what’s happening out in the community,” McKay said.

Which is why officials are encouraging you to continue to wash your hands often and follow other safety protocols.

“The situation does remain very serious but we are proactive and I’m going to remind everyone in the state of South Dakota to be proactive and taking care of yourself and your family,” Noem said.

Governor Noem will be in Sioux Falls Tuesday to speak with health care providers and then in Rapid City on Wednesday.