COVID-19 cases surge in South Dakota prisons

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Several of South Dakota’s prisons are seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases among inmates. The latest report from the Department of Corrections shows 69 more active infections compared with last week.

Most of those cases are in the Women’s Prison.

There are also nine staff members who currently have COVID-19. Most of those active cases are also within the Women’s Prison.

The Mike Durfee State Prison is also seeing an increase in infections, with 15 active cases among inmates.