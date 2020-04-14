1  of  3
COVID-19 cases surge in Iowa amid outbreaks in plants, homes

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Iowa has reported its biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases yet, as dozens more employees at a large pork plant tested positive and the number of outbreaks at long-term care facilities doubled.

Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday announced 189 new cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus. The total number of patients hospitalized with the virus in Iowa increased by 14% from a day earlier, to 163, and deaths grew by six to 49.

The governor said 86, or nearly half of the new cases, were related to the outbreak at the Tyson Foods plant in Columbus Junction.

