COVID-19 cases in S.D. Department of Corrections facilities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More inmates and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at two South Dakota prisons.

As of Monday morning, the Department of Corrections confirmed 152 inmates have active cases at the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield, along with four staff members.

The state penitentiary in Sioux Falls released the results of 14 new inmate tests; according to the DOC website, only one of those tests came back negative.

The penitentiary now has 28 inmates with active cases and six staff members.