COVID-19 cases in S.D. Department of Corrections facilities

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More inmates and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at two South Dakota prisons.

As of Monday morning, the Department of Corrections confirmed 152 inmates have active cases at the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield, along with four staff members.

The state penitentiary in Sioux Falls released the results of 14 new inmate tests; according to the DOC website, only one of those tests came back negative.

The penitentiary now has 28 inmates with active cases and six staff members.

Data from the S.D. Department of Corrections

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 

More Contests