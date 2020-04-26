Breaking News
Sunday's COVID-19 update: One new death reported in the state

COVID-19 cases, deaths rise as restrictions set to be eased

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota health officials on Sunday confirmed 156 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the total number to more than 3,600.

The updated report includes 28 deaths from COVID-19, for a statewide total of 272. All but five of the victims were in long-term care facilities.

A total of 829 people have required hospitalization. Of those, 285 remain in those facilities, with 115 in intensive care. Gov. Tim Walz last week said Minnesota’s schools will remain closed through the end of the academic year, but stay-at-home restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus will be eased this week.

