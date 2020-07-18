COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Iowa; 375 new cases, 3 deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 375 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 37,903.
Health officials reported three more virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 785.
The state’s health department announced 262 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 27,800.
Iowa has 9,318 active cases of COVID-19.
IDPH said that 403,726 people have been tested for the virus and 37,903 of them came back positive.
The state’s health department mentions that one in eight Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.
Keep reading
Your Guide To
Coronavirus
KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.
LATEST STORIES
- COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Iowa; 375 new cases, 3 deathsDES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 375 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 37,903.
- Coronavirus in Minnesota: MDH reports 464 new cases of COVID-19, 5 deathsMINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota Department of Health reported 464 additional cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths Saturday.
- COVID-19 in SD: 73 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 116; Active cases at 855PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota has 73 new coronavirus cases, according to the South Dakota Department of Health website on Saturday.