COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Iowa; 375 new cases, 3 deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 375 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 37,903.

Health officials reported three more virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 785.

The state’s health department announced 262 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 27,800.

Iowa has 9,318 active cases of COVID-19.

IDPH said that 403,726 people have been tested for the virus and 37,903 of them came back positive.

The state’s health department mentions that one in eight Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

Keep reading

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 

More Contests