COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Iowa; 375 new cases, 3 deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 375 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 37,903.

Health officials reported three more virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 785.

The state’s health department announced 262 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 27,800.

Iowa has 9,318 active cases of COVID-19.

IDPH said that 403,726 people have been tested for the virus and 37,903 of them came back positive.

The state’s health department mentions that one in eight Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

