COVID-19 case numbers in South Dakota schools

Coronavirus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota schools are seeing more students, teachers and staff members test positive for COVID-19.

Here’s a look at the latest numbers from South Dakota Department of Health. You can see just how much the numbers have climbed since the first schools started classes in South Dakota in mid August. This past week, there were 347 new cases in K-12 schools.

Right now, 199 K-12 South Dakota schools have active cases. 688 schools did not have any active cases last week.

