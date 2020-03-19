COVID-19 case numbers in South Dakota on Thursday

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The number of positive COVID-19 cases remains at 11 but there are now 385 pending tests. 551 cases tested negative.

On Wednesday, Governor Kristi Noem said there is a shortage of re-agents and the enzymes that are utilized to process the tests at the state public health lab. That means getting results to people was on hold until the state lab received more supplies.

The state has gotten some of the supplies, but because those are limited, state officials are prioritizing tests of high risk patients.

