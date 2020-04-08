1  of  2
Breaking News
S.D. Dept. of Health: More than 80 employees test positive for COVID-19 at Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls COVID-19 case numbers approach 400 in South Dakota; 25 new recovery cases
Live Now
WATCH LIVE at 2:30: Rapid City COVID-19 briefing

COVID-19 case numbers approach 400 in South Dakota; 48 new recovery cases

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota COVID-19 positive cases grew since Tuesday to 393.

South Dakota passed the 300 case mark on Tuesday (320).

The latest results released by the state department of health showed an increase of 73 positive cases, up from Tuesday (320). Recoveries reached 146 with 48 new recoveries announced, up from Tuesday (98). 

There are no new deaths reported in the state from COVID-19 for a total of six.

Active cases are at 241, up from Tuesday (216). 

Cumulative hospitalizations are at 26, up three from Tuesday (23). 

Negative tests went to 6,355 up 407 from Tuesday (5,948). 

Cases in Minnehaha County are now at 228.

See More

Keep reading

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss