COVID-19 case numbers approach 400 in South Dakota; 48 new recovery cases

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota COVID-19 positive cases grew since Tuesday to 393.
South Dakota passed the 300 case mark on Tuesday (320).
The latest results released by the state department of health showed an increase of 73 positive cases, up from Tuesday (320). Recoveries reached 146 with 48 new recoveries announced, up from Tuesday (98).
There are no new deaths reported in the state from COVID-19 for a total of six.
Active cases are at 241, up from Tuesday (216).
Cumulative hospitalizations are at 26, up three from Tuesday (23).
Negative tests went to 6,355 up 407 from Tuesday (5,948).
Cases in Minnehaha County are now at 228.
Keep reading
Your Guide To
Coronavirus
KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.
LATEST STORIES
- S.D. Dept. of Health: More than 80 employees test positive for COVID-19 at Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux FallsPIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Gov. Noem talks about the latest COVID-19 developments in South Dakota.
- Iowa coronavirus cases climb to 1145, deaths at 27DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa public health officials say that 97 more Iowans tested positive for coronavirus infection, increasing the state total to 1,145.
- LIVE NOW: Even as virus deaths mount, governments eye exit strategies“To end the confinement, we’re not going to go from black to white; we’re going to go from black to gray,” top French epidemiologist Jean-François Delfraissy said in a radio interview.