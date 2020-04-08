COVID-19 case numbers approach 400 in South Dakota; 48 new recovery cases

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota COVID-19 positive cases grew since Tuesday to 393.

South Dakota passed the 300 case mark on Tuesday (320).

The latest results released by the state department of health showed an increase of 73 positive cases, up from Tuesday (320). Recoveries reached 146 with 48 new recoveries announced, up from Tuesday (98).

There are no new deaths reported in the state from COVID-19 for a total of six.

Active cases are at 241, up from Tuesday (216).

Cumulative hospitalizations are at 26, up three from Tuesday (23).

Negative tests went to 6,355 up 407 from Tuesday (5,948).

Cases in Minnehaha County are now at 228.

